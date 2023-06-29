Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.241 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rangers
|Tigers vs Rangers Odds
|Tigers vs Rangers Prediction
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .235 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 43.6% of his 39 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Short has an RBI in 10 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|15
|.254
|AVG
|.200
|.304
|OBP
|.300
|.413
|SLG
|.343
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|14/5
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 12th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.