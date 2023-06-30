Spencer Torkelson -- .146 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (66) this season while batting .223 with 28 extra-base hits.

Torkelson has had a hit in 45 of 78 games this season (57.7%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.1%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (12.8%), homering in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Torkelson has an RBI in 27 of 78 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season (39.7%), including multiple runs in five games.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 40 .217 AVG .228 .321 OBP .289 .341 SLG .437 11 XBH 17 3 HR 8 14 RBI 25 38/19 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

