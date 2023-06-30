Tigers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 30
Friday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (32-51) and the Detroit Tigers (35-45) at Coors Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 30.
The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (2-5) for the Tigers and Austin Gomber (5-7) for the Rockies.
Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Tigers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Tigers have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.
- Detroit is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 304 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|Twins
|L 6-3
|Michael Lorenzen vs Bailey Ober
|June 26
|@ Rangers
|W 7-2
|Matthew Boyd vs Andrew Heaney
|June 27
|@ Rangers
|L 8-3
|Matt Manning vs Martín Pérez
|June 28
|@ Rangers
|L 10-2
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 29
|@ Rangers
|W 8-5
|Reese Olson vs Cody Bradford
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
|July 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Matthew Boyd vs TBA
|July 2
|@ Rockies
|-
|Matt Manning vs Connor Seabold
|July 4
|Athletics
|-
|Joey Wentz vs JP Sears
|July 5
|Athletics
|-
|Reese Olson vs Hogan Harris
|July 6
|Athletics
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Medina
