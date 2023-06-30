Friday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (32-51) and the Detroit Tigers (35-45) at Coors Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on June 30.

The probable pitchers are Michael Lorenzen (2-5) for the Tigers and Austin Gomber (5-7) for the Rockies.

Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Tigers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

This season, the Tigers have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

Detroit is 5-3 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 304 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule