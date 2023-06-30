The Detroit Tigers versus Colorado Rockies game on Friday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Matt Vierling and Ezequiel Tovar.

The favored Tigers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at -105. The total is 11.5 runs for this game.

Tigers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games. Detroit's last three games have finished above the total, and the average total during that streak was 8.8.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won five of the eight games they were favored on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

Detroit has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Detroit has played in 80 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-34-2).

The Tigers have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 17-24 12-24 23-21 28-34 7-11

