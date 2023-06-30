Matt Vierling and Elias Diaz will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Detroit Tigers and Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Friday, at 8:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 25th in MLB action with 73 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .362, the second-lowest average in MLB.

The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.8 runs per game (304 total).

The Tigers rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 18th in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Detroit has a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.273).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers are sending Michael Lorenzen (2-5) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.97 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Lorenzen is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the year.

Lorenzen is aiming for his 13th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 13 outings this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Twins L 6-3 Home Michael Lorenzen Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Away Matthew Boyd Andrew Heaney 6/27/2023 Rangers L 8-3 Away Matt Manning Martín Pérez 6/28/2023 Rangers L 10-2 Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Reese Olson Cody Bradford 6/30/2023 Rockies - Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies - Away Matthew Boyd - 7/2/2023 Rockies - Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics - Home Joey Wentz JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Reese Olson Hogan Harris 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Medina

