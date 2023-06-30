Spencer Torkelson and Ryan McMahon are two of the players with prop bets available when the Detroit Tigers and the Colorado Rockies square off at Coors Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Lorenzen Stats

The Tigers will hand the ball to Michael Lorenzen (2-5) for his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 13th start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 25 5.0 7 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Jun. 20 6.0 6 1 1 7 3 vs. Braves Jun. 14 6.0 9 6 6 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 6.2 7 6 6 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 3 7.0 2 1 1 6 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 39 RBI (66 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .223/.304/.392 slash line so far this year.

Torkelson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 77 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .264/.345/.476 on the season.

McMahon will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a walk.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI (72 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .287/.342/.462 so far this year.

Diaz has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with two walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

