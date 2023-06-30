The Detroit Tigers (35-45) take on the Colorado Rockies (32-51) after Spencer Torkelson homered twice in an 8-5 victory over the Rangers. The game begins at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-5) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (5-7) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Tigers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 3.97 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (5-7, 7.01 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen (2-5) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.97 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .246 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Lorenzen has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber makes the start for the Rockies, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 7.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.01, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing batters have a .304 batting average against him.

Gomber has collected five quality starts this season.

Gomber will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.8 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

