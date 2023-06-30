Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on June 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .225 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 42.5% of his 40 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has homered in four games this season (10.0%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Short has driven in a run in 10 games this season (25.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (15.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (17.5%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 16 .254 AVG .179 .304 OBP .273 .413 SLG .308 4 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 14/5 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings