Adam Long will compete from June 29 - July 2 in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking on a par-72, 7,370-yard course.

Looking to bet on Long at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Long has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Long's average finish has been 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Long has had an average finish of 54th in his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 41 -4 280 0 15 0 0 $779,665

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Long fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Long will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,264 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Long's Last Time Out

Long finished in the 19th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 59th percentile among all competitors.

Long shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Long failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Long recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Long's six birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Long's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Long ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Long finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Long Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.