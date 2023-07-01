Alex DeBrincat is +20000 to win the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, presented to the NHL's MVP. For more stats and info on this Detroit Red Wings player, see below.

Alex DeBrincat's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +6000 (16th in NHL)

Alex DeBrincat 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 18:15 584:27 Goals 0.5 15 Assists 0.4 13 Points 0.9 28 Hits 0.5 16 Takeaways 0.5 17 Giveaways 0.5 15 Penalty Minutes 0.3 10

Alex DeBrincat's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

