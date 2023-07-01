Amon-Ra St. Brown: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Amon-Ra St. Brown's 2023 campaign begins on September 7 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gametime is scheduled for 8:20 PM ET.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status
St. Brown is currently not on the injury report.
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|146 TAR, 106 REC, 1,161 YDS, 6 TD
Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|161.60
|51
|9
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|153.35
|67
|10
|2023 ADP
|-
|20
|9
Amon-Ra St. Brown 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|12
|8
|64
|1
|Week 2
|Commanders
|12
|9
|116
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|9
|6
|73
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|6
|4
|18
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|10
|7
|69
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|11
|10
|119
|0
|Week 11
|@Giants
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|10
|9
|122
|1
|Week 13
|Jaguars
|12
|11
|114
|2
|Week 14
|Vikings
|9
|6
|68
|0
|Week 15
|@Jets
|10
|7
|76
|0
|Week 16
|@Panthers
|13
|7
|76
|0
|Week 17
|Bears
|5
|4
|62
|0
|Week 18
|@Packers
|9
|6
|49
|0
