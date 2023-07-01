The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will include Andrew Novak in the field from June 29 - July 2 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Novak at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Andrew Novak Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Novak has shot below par on 11 occasions, while also carding five bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Novak has finished in the top 10 once in his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Novak has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 35 -5 279 0 15 0 2 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Novak played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The courses that Novak has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,268 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.88-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 72nd percentile of the field.

Novak was better than only 1% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.55.

Novak did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Novak did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Novak carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent outing, Novak did not register a bogey or worse on any of the 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Novak finished the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Novak carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Novak Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.