Andy Ibanez -- batting .270 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Colorado Rockies, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Ibanez has recorded a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • In 11.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25.5% of his games this season, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 18 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 24
.244 AVG .234
.261 OBP .289
.419 SLG .429
8 XBH 9
3 HR 3
7 RBI 10
20/2 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies' 5.75 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
