Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- batting .270 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Colorado Rockies, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Rockies.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rockies
|Tigers vs Rockies Odds
|Tigers vs Rockies Prediction
|Tigers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .239 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.
- Ibanez has recorded a hit in 26 of 51 games this year (51.0%), including nine multi-hit games (17.6%).
- In 11.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.5% of his games this season, Ibanez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 18 of 51 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.244
|AVG
|.234
|.261
|OBP
|.289
|.419
|SLG
|.429
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|20/2
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.75 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.