The 2023 season kicks off for Anthony Pittman when the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Anthony Pittman Injury Status

Pittman is currently not on the injury report.

Anthony Pittman 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Lions Players

Anthony Pittman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 14 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

