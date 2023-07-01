Ausar Thompson's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +25000. For more stats and information on this Detroit Pistons player, continue reading the article.

Ausar Thompson DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

ROY Odds: +12500 (5th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $12500)

Ausar Thompson 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 10.0 270 Rebounds 8.1 219 Assists 2.4 65 Steals 0.9 24 Blocks 1.1 31 FG% 46.3% 113-for-244 3P% 15.1% 8-for-53

Ausar Thompson's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ

TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ



