Bruce Irvin and the Detroit Lions will meet the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Irvin's stats in the article below.

Bruce Irvin Injury Status

Irvin is currently listed as active.

Bruce Irvin 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Lions Players

Bruce Irvin 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 13 @Saints 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

