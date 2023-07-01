Cade Cunningham 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Looking at odds to win the NBA MVP award for 2023-24, the Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham is currently +50000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Cade Cunningham MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
Cade Cunningham 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|27
|Points
|22.2
|600
|Rebounds
|3.9
|105
|Assists
|7.0
|190
|Steals
|1.0
|27
|Blocks
|0.3
|7
|FG%
|43.4%
|223-for-514
|3P%
|32.5%
|50-for-154
Cade Cunningham's Next Game
- Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
