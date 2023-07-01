Central Michigan 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas have a rather low over/under for wins this year, at 5.5.
Central Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|-110
|-115
|52.4%
Chippewas' 2022 Performance
- Central Michigan compiled 366.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 86th in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 64th, allowing 375.3 yards per game.
- Central Michigan averaged 207.3 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 97th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 65th, allowing 224.6 passing yards per contest.
- Last year CMU won only two games at home and two on the road.
- The Chippewas won once as underdogs (1-4) and went 3-4 as favorites.
Central Michigan's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Daniel Richardson
|QB
|1,978 YDS (56.1%) / 15 TD / 5 INT
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|601 YDS / 6 TD / 50.1 YPG / 3.4 YPC
21 REC / 128 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.7 REC YPG
|Bert Emanuel Jr.
|QB
|54 YDS (50.0%) / 0 TD / 0 INT
496 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 41.3 RUSH YPG
|Joel Wilson
|TE
|44 REC / 445 YDS / 6 TD / 37.1 YPG
|Thomas Incoom
|DL
|31 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK
|Kyle Moretti
|LB
|39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK
|Trey Jones
|DB
|39 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD
|Ronald Kent Jr.
|DB
|30 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Chippewas' Strength of Schedule
- The Chippewas will face the 82nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (68).
- Central Michigan will face the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last season (45).
- Central Michigan has a schedule that includes six games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them notched three or fewer wins).
Central Michigan 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Michigan State
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|New Hampshire
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Notre Dame
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ South Alabama
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Eastern Michigan
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Buffalo
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Akron
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|@ Ball State
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|Northern Illinois
|October 31
|-
|-
|11
|@ Western Michigan
|November 7
|-
|-
|12
|@ Ohio
|November 15
|-
|-
|13
|Toledo
|November 24
|-
|-
