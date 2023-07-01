The Central Michigan Chippewas have a rather low over/under for wins this year, at 5.5.

Central Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 -110 -115 52.4%

Chippewas' 2022 Performance

Central Michigan compiled 366.4 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 86th in FBS. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 64th, allowing 375.3 yards per game.

Central Michigan averaged 207.3 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 97th in FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 65th, allowing 224.6 passing yards per contest.

Last year CMU won only two games at home and two on the road.

The Chippewas won once as underdogs (1-4) and went 3-4 as favorites.

Central Michigan's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Daniel Richardson QB 1,978 YDS (56.1%) / 15 TD / 5 INT Lew Nichols RB 601 YDS / 6 TD / 50.1 YPG / 3.4 YPC

21 REC / 128 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.7 REC YPG Bert Emanuel Jr. QB 54 YDS (50.0%) / 0 TD / 0 INT

496 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 41.3 RUSH YPG Joel Wilson TE 44 REC / 445 YDS / 6 TD / 37.1 YPG Thomas Incoom DL 31 TKL / 11.0 TFL / 10.5 SACK Kyle Moretti LB 39 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK Trey Jones DB 39 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Ronald Kent Jr. DB 30 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Chippewas' Strength of Schedule

The Chippewas will face the 82nd-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (68).

Central Michigan will face the 81st-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its MAC opponents' combined win total last season (45).

Central Michigan has a schedule that includes six games in 2023 against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (two of those teams won nine or more games and two of them notched three or fewer wins).

Central Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Michigan State September 1 - - 2 New Hampshire September 9 - - 3 @ Notre Dame September 16 - - 4 @ South Alabama September 23 - - 5 Eastern Michigan September 30 - - 6 @ Buffalo October 7 - - 7 Akron October 14 - - 8 @ Ball State October 21 - - 10 Northern Illinois October 31 - - 11 @ Western Michigan November 7 - - 12 @ Ohio November 15 - - 13 Toledo November 24 - -

