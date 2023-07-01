Chad Ramey will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to wager on Ramey at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Chad Ramey Insights

Ramey has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey four times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Ramey has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Ramey has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

In his past five events, Ramey has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 42 -4 280 0 12 0 0 $742,675

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Ramey did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Courses that Ramey has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,252 yards, 118 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Ramey's Last Time Out

Ramey was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship placed him in the 59th percentile.

Ramey shot better than 68% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Ramey shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Ramey carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Ramey's 10 birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

At that last competition, Ramey's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Ramey finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Ramey finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

