Charley Hoffman will compete at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Charley Hoffman Insights

Hoffman has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 16 rounds.

Hoffman has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Hoffman has had an average finish of 42nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Hoffman has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 40 -5 279 0 11 0 1 $834,147

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Hoffman has one top-10 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 10th.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Hoffman finished 10th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Hoffman has played in the past year has been 94 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Hoffman's Last Time Out

Hoffman was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Hoffman was better than only 29% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Hoffman shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hoffman did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Hoffman's six birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that last outing, Hoffman's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Hoffman ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Hoffman finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

