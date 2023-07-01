After the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Stroud is currently 55th with a score of -2.

Looking to place a wager on Chris Stroud at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Chris Stroud Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Stroud has scored under par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Stroud has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Stroud has had an average finish of 48th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Stroud has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 40 -8 254 0 9 1 1 $454,070

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Stroud has an average finishing position of 43rd in his past three appearances at this event.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Stroud finished 55th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,034.

Courses that Stroud has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,301 yards, 69 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

Stroud's Last Time Out

Stroud was above average on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.67 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which landed him in the 44th percentile among all competitors.

Stroud was better than just 3% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Stroud recorded a birdie or better on two of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Stroud did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Stroud's three birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

At that most recent competition, Stroud's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Stroud ended the RBC Canadian Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Stroud recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Stroud's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

