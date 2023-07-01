David Montgomery's 2023 campaign starts on September 7 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gametime is set for 8:20 PM ET.

David Montgomery Injury Status

Montgomery is currently listed as active.

Is Montgomery your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out David Montgomery NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

David Montgomery 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 201 CAR, 801 YDS (4 YPC), 5 TD 40 TAR, 34 REC, 316 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Montgomery and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

David Montgomery Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 143.70 68 20 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 156.84 65 24 2023 ADP - 72 30

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

David Montgomery 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 17 26 0 3 24 0 Week 2 @Packers 15 122 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Texans 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 12 20 1 4 62 0 Week 6 Commanders 15 67 0 1 13 0 Week 7 @Patriots 15 62 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 15 53 0 3 22 0 Week 9 Dolphins 14 36 0 1 8 0 Week 10 Lions 9 37 0 1 7 0 Week 11 @Falcons 17 67 1 3 54 0 Week 12 @Jets 14 79 0 3 34 0 Week 13 Packers 14 61 1 4 6 0 Week 15 Eagles 12 53 1 3 38 1 Week 16 Bills 16 62 0 4 22 0 Week 17 @Lions 6 24 0 2 12 0 Week 18 Vikings 7 21 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.