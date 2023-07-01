The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan features Dylan Frittelli. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse is $8,800,000.00 for the tournament, running from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Frittelli at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Dylan Frittelli Insights

Over his last eight rounds, Frittelli has shot below par three times, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Frittelli has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Frittelli has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 31 -5 278 0 10 0 0 $955,080

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Frittelli placed 46th in his only finish.

Frittelli made the cut in one of his past three entries in this event.

The most recent time Frittelli played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 74 yards longer than the average course Frittelli has played in the past year (7,296 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Frittelli's Last Time Out

Frittelli was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, with an average of 1.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 1.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, which was strong enough to place him in the 100th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Frittelli shot better than 100% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 2.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.72.

Frittelli carded a birdie or better on five of eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the eight par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Frittelli had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (3.3).

Frittelli's 13 birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday were more than the field average (4.5).

At that last tournament, Frittelli's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Frittelli ended The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.8.

On the eight par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Frittelli underperformed compared to the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Frittelli Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

