In terms of odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin is currently +15000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Dylan Larkin's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +15000 (38th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Dylan Larkin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Time on Ice 19:26 505:20 Goals 0.4 11 Assists 0.6 16 Points 1 27 Hits 0.5 13 Takeaways 0.5 14 Giveaways 0.6 15 Penalty Minutes 1.2 31

Dylan Larkin's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

