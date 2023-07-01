The Eastern Michigan Eagles' over/under for the 2023 season, seven wins, means they should be a solid team.

Looking to place a futures bet on Eastern Michigan's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Eastern Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 7 -120 -105 54.5%

Bet on Eastern Michigan's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Eagles' 2022 Performance

Eastern Michigan ranked 88th in total offense (365.5 yards per game) and 66th in total defense (376.8 yards allowed per game) last year.

Eastern Michigan averaged 224.2 passing yards per game offensively last year (76th in FBS), and it gave up 221.2 passing yards per game (57th) on the other side of the ball.

EMU put up a 3-3 record at home and was 5-1 away last year.

The Eagles had a 4-2 record as favorites and were 5-2 as underdogs.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eastern Michigan's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Samson Evans RB 1,167 YDS / 15 TD / 89.8 YPG / 4.7 YPC Taylor Powell QB 2,114 YDS (64.8%) / 16 TD / 8 INT

-96 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -7.4 RUSH YPG Tanner Knue WR 46 REC / 637 YDS / 9 TD / 49.0 YPG Austin Smith QB 774 YDS (57.1%) / 6 TD / 4 INT

255 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 19.6 RUSH YPG Jose Ramirez DL 47 TKL / 14.0 TFL / 12.0 SACK Joseph Sparacio LB 53 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Chase Kline LB 39 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Grant Trueman DL 17 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 1 INT

Eagles' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total from last season (46), the Eagles have the second-easiest schedule in college football.

Using its MAC opponents' combined win total last season, Eastern Michiganwill be facing the 102nd-ranked conference schedule in terms of difficulty.

Eastern Michigan will play three games in 2023 against teams with winning records in 2022 (zero of those teams won nine or more games and three of them notched three or fewer wins).

Eastern Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Howard September 1 - - 2 @ Minnesota September 9 - - 3 UMass September 16 - - 4 @ Jacksonville State September 23 - - 5 @ Central Michigan September 30 - - 6 Ball State October 7 - - 7 Kent State October 14 - - 8 @ Northern Illinois October 21 - - 9 Western Michigan October 28 - - 11 @ Toledo November 8 - - 12 Akron November 14 - - 13 @ Buffalo November 21 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.