Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .218.
- In 49.2% of his 61 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 4.9% of his games in 2023 (three of 61), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 games this year (24.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|32
|.269
|AVG
|.173
|.310
|OBP
|.232
|.409
|SLG
|.221
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lambert makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 14 appearances so far.
- He has a 6.89 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .312 against him over his 14 games this season.
