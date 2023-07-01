The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will see Erik Van Rooyen in the field from June 29 - July 2 as the golfers battle the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Van Rooyen at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Erik Van Rooyen Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Van Rooyen has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Van Rooyen has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Van Rooyen has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 32 -8 278 0 7 0 2 $585,834

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 111 yards longer than the average course Van Rooyen has played in the past year (7,259 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Van Rooyen's Last Time Out

Van Rooyen finished in the 0 percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes.

His 3.96-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 46th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Van Rooyen shot better than only 5% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Van Rooyen failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the field averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Van Rooyen had four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Van Rooyen's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that last outing, Van Rooyen's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Van Rooyen ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Van Rooyen recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Van Rooyen Odds to Win: +40000

