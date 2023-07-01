Henrik Norlander will take to the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,370-yard course with $8,800,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Norlander at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Norlander has finished under par eight times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Norlander has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Norlander's average finish has been 51st.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Norlander has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 37 -6 279 0 13 0 0 $573,896

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Norlander has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 27th.

In his most recent three attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Norlander last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 30th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

Norlander will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,313 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was relatively mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 3.08 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 33rd percentile among all competitors.

Norlander shot better than 66% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.58.

Norlander failed to card a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Norlander had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.2).

Norlander carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last competition, Norlander's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Norlander ended the RBC Canadian Open bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.2) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Norlander finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Norlander Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.