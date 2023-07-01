Ifeatu Melifonwu is ready to take the gridiron on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Lions clash with the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Ifeatu Melifonwu Injury Status

Melifonwu is currently not on the injury report.

Ifeatu Melifonwu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 13 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Ifeatu Melifonwu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 17 Bears 0.5 0.0 4 0 2

