Jahmyr Gibbs' 2023 season kicks off on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Jahmyr Gibbs Injury Status

Gibbs is currently not listed as injured.

Is Gibbs your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Jahmyr Gibbs NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Jahmyr Gibbs 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 7 CAR, 42 YDS (6 YPC), 0 TD 2 TAR, 2 REC, 18 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Gibbs and the Detroit Lions with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Insights

Other Lions Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jahmyr Gibbs 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.