The field at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan will feature Jason Dufner. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $8,800,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,370-yard course from June 29 - July 2.

Jason Dufner Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Dufner has shot below par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Dufner has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Dufner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 52nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 54 -1 284 0 10 0 0 $265,138

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Dufner failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in any of his most recent three trips to this event.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,024 yards.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Dufner has played i the last year (7,308 yards) is 62 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner finished in the 33rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Dufner was better than just 5% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Dufner fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Dufner recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Dufner recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last competition, Dufner's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Dufner finished the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Dufner recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +75000

