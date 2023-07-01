The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2 will feature Jimmy Walker as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 on offer.

Jimmy Walker Insights

Walker has finished under par seven times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Walker has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Walker has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Walker has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 31 -6 279 0 9 0 0 $986,229

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Walker has an average finishing position of 46th in his past three appearances at this event.

Walker has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,370 yards, 346 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 86 yards longer than the average course Walker has played in the past year (7,284 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Walker's Last Time Out

Walker was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the second percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Walker shot better than only 29% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Walker failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Walker had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Walker's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Walker's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Walker finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Walker finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

