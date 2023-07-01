Jonathan Byrd enters play in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, with action from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a wager on Byrd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jonathan Byrd Insights

Byrd has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Byrd has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five tournaments, Byrd has finished in the top 20 twice.

Byrd has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Byrd hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 -7 278 0 10 0 0 $388,906

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

In Byrd's previous two appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 12th.

Byrd has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Byrd played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 72 yards longer than the average course Byrd has played in the past year (7,298 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Byrd's Last Time Out

Byrd was in the 96th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.67 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was good enough to place him in the 85th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Byrd was better than 44% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Byrd shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Byrd did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

Byrd had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that last competition, Byrd had a bogey or worse on five of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Byrd finished the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Byrd recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Byrd Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.