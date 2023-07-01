Joseph Bramlett is in 55th place, at -2, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Looking to wager on Joseph Bramlett at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Joseph Bramlett Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Bramlett has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 13 rounds, Bramlett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Bramlett has finished in the top 20 in two of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Bramlett has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -6 267 0 18 0 3 $1.6M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Bramlett wound up 55th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Bramlett has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Bramlett played this event was in 2023, and he finished 55th.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 340 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,030).

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 87 yards longer than the average course Bramlett has played in the past year (7,283 yards).

Bramlett's Last Time Out

Bramlett finished in the 33rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 32nd percentile among all competitors.

Bramlett shot better than 76% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Bramlett shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Bramlett had one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Bramlett recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Bramlett's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Bramlett ended the Travelers Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Bramlett finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Bramlett's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.