Julian Okwara: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Julian Okwara and the Detroit Lions opening the year with a matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.
Julian Okwara Injury Status
Okwara is currently not on the injured list.
Julian Okwara 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|17 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Julian Okwara 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cowboys
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|2.0
|2.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
