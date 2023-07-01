Kramer Hickok will take to the course at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2, aiming to conquer the par-72, 7,370-yard course with $8,800,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to place a wager on Hickok at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished below par five times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Hickok has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five events, Hickok has had an average finish of 31st.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

Hickok has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 40 -3 281 0 12 0 0 $649,036

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Hickok finished 58th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Hickok has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Hickok did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,024.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Hickok will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,260 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Hickok shot better than only 1% of the field (averaging 5.50 strokes).

Hickok did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hickok recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.7).

Hickok's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last tournament, Hickok posted a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Hickok ended the Travelers Championship without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Hickok had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

