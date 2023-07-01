Following the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lee Hodges is currently 83rd with a score of -1.

Looking to wager on Lee Hodges at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Lee Hodges Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Hodges has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 15 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 15 rounds, Hodges has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Hodges has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

Hodges has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 34 -5 268 0 19 0 2 $2.3M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Hodges has had an average finish of 64th in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Hodges made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

The most recent time Hodges played this event was in 2023, and he finished 83rd.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,030 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 340 yards longer than average.

The average course Hodges has played i the last year (7,310 yards) is 60 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Hodges' Last Time Out

Hodges was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

Hodges shot better than only 12% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Hodges fared equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Hodges did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Hodges recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last tournament, Hodges' par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Hodges finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 2.9.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Hodges fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Hodges Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Hodges' performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

