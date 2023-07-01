Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lucas Raymond's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)

Think Lucas Raymond will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Lucas Raymond 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 17:39 565:02 Goals 0.3 10 Assists 0.4 14 Points 0.8 24 Hits 0.7 23 Takeaways 0.4 14 Giveaways 0.4 14 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Lucas Raymond's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.