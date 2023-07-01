Lucas Raymond 2023-24 NHL Rocket Richard Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.
Lucas Raymond's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)
Lucas Raymond 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|17:39
|565:02
|Goals
|0.3
|10
|Assists
|0.4
|14
|Points
|0.8
|24
|Hits
|0.7
|23
|Takeaways
|0.4
|14
|Giveaways
|0.4
|14
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Lucas Raymond's Next Game
- Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+
