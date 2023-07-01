Looking at odds to win the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top goalscorer) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Detroit Red Wings' Lucas Raymond is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and analysis.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lucas Raymond's Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy Odds

  • Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +25000 (46th in NHL)

Think Lucas Raymond will win the Rocket Richard Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Lucas Raymond 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 32
Time on Ice 17:39 565:02
Goals 0.3 10
Assists 0.4 14
Points 0.8 24
Hits 0.7 23
Takeaways 0.4 14
Giveaways 0.4 14
Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Lucas Raymond's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.