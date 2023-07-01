The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Luke List is currently in 139th place with a score of +2.

Looking to place a wager on Luke List at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Luke List Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, List has finished under par five times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

List has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, List has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

List has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 47 -3 267 0 14 0 0 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

List has had an average finish of 80th at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 21st-place.

List has made the cut two times in his previous four entries in this event.

List finished 139th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 340 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that List has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,345 yards, while Detroit Golf Club will be 7,370 yards this week.

List's Last Time Out

List was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of competitors.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship placed him in the 55th percentile.

List shot better than 76% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

List shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, List had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.7).

List's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

In that last tournament, List posted a bogey or worse on nine of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

List finished the Travelers Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with six on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but List finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards List Odds to Win: +200000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect List's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.