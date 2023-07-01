Martin Trainer will play from June 29 - July 2 in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, taking on a par-72, 7,370-yard course.

Martin Trainer Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Trainer has shot under par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Trainer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five events, Trainer's average finish has been 47th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Trainer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 50 -4 282 0 8 0 0 $219,951

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Trainer did not make the cut in any of his last four trips to this event.

The most recent time Trainer played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Trainer has played i the last year (7,321 yards) is 49 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Trainer's Last Time Out

Trainer was somewhat mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging par to finish in the 44th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 41st percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Trainer shot better than 39% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Trainer fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other participants averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Trainer recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Trainer carded fewer birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 6.3 on the 48 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that most recent competition, Trainer posted a bogey or worse on 11 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Trainer ended the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.2 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Trainer carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

+60000

