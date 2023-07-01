The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club includes Matthias Schmid. The event is from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Schmid at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matthias Schmid Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Schmid has scored better than par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Schmid has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Schmid finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Schmid hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 46th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 36 -8 278 0 7 0 2 $447,222

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

Courses that Schmid has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,292 yards, 78 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard Detroit Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid was good on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, averaging 2.67 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of the field.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the 24th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Schmid shot better than 44% of the golfers at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Schmid carded a birdie or better on three of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, better than the field average of 1.2.

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Schmid carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

Schmid's two birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were less than the field average of 6.3.

In that last tournament, Schmid carded a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.5).

Schmid ended the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on four of six par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 4.2.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Schmid recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Schmid Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.