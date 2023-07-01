A conference title is predicted from the Michigan Wolverines in 2023, based on their Big Ten-high season win total over/under of 10.5.

Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 10.5 -125 +105 55.6%

Wolverines' 2022 Performance

Michigan surged on both sides of the ball last season, ranking 24th-best in total offense (458.8 yards per game) and sixth-best in total defense (292.1 yards allowed per game).

Defensively, Michigan was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking 20th-best by allowing just 194.2 passing yards per game. It ranked 82nd on offense (219.9 passing yards per game).

UM was undefeated away from home last season and was 9-0 at home.

The Wolverines were undefeated as underdogs (1-0) and went 12-1 as favorites.

Michigan's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Blake Corum RB 1,463 YDS / 18 TD / 104.5 YPG / 5.9 YPC

11 REC / 80 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 5.7 REC YPG J.J. McCarthy QB 2,719 YDS (64.6%) / 22 TD / 5 INT

306 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 21.9 RUSH YPG Donovan Edwards RB 991 YDS / 7 TD / 70.8 YPG / 7.1 YPC

18 REC / 200 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 14.3 REC YPG Ronnie Bell WR 62 REC / 889 YDS / 4 TD / 63.5 YPG Junior Colson LB 94 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK Michael Barrett LB 68 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 2 INT Rod Moore DB 62 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 4 INT Mike Sainristil WR 55 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT

Wolverines' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (79), the Wolverines have the 19th-hardest schedule in college football.

Michigan will face the 21st-hardest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year (61).

Michigan has seven games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last year.

Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 East Carolina September 2 - - 2 UNLV September 9 - - 3 Bowling Green September 16 - - 4 Rutgers September 23 - - 5 @ Nebraska September 30 - - 6 @ Minnesota October 7 - - 7 Indiana October 14 - - 8 @ Michigan State October 21 - - 10 Purdue November 4 - - 11 @ Penn State November 11 - - 12 @ Maryland November 18 - - 13 Ohio State November 25 - -

