2023 Michigan State Football Odds to Win Big Ten Conference Championship & National Title
Get all of the numbers you need to know about the Michigan State Spartans' chances of bringing home the 2023 Big Ten title or taking home a CFP title in the article below.
Michigan State Big Ten Conference and National Championship Odds
- National Championship Odds: +30000 (Bet $10 to win $3000)
- Big Ten Conference Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable
- Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable
Michigan State 2023 Schedule
Michigan State will have to overcome the 14th-hardest schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total from last year). The Spartans have seven games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including four teams that tallied nine or more wins and zero with fewer than four wins last year.
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Result
|Central Michigan
|September 1
|1
|-
|Richmond
|September 9
|2
|-
|Washington
|September 16
|3
|-
|Maryland
|September 23
|4
|-
|@ Iowa
|September 30
|5
|-
|@ Rutgers
|October 14
|7
|-
|Michigan
|October 21
|8
|-
|@ Minnesota
|October 28
|9
|-
|Nebraska
|November 4
|10
|-
|@ Ohio State
|November 11
|11
|-
|@ Indiana
|November 18
|12
|-
|Penn State
|November 24
|13
|-
