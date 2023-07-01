A strong season is unlikely for the Michigan State Spartans in 2023, given their win total over/under of 5.5.

Michigan State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 +135 -155 42.6%

Spartans' 2022 Performance

Michigan State compiled 353.0 yards per game on offense last season (97th in FBS), and it ranked 101st on the other side of the ball with 416.5 yards allowed per game.

Michigan State totaled 240.0 passing yards per game on offense last season (58th in FBS), and it ranked 87th defensively with 237.9 passing yards allowed per game.

Sparty was 4-3 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

The Spartans won twice as underdogs (2-6) and went 3-1 as favorites.

Michigan State's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Payton Thorne QB 2,679 YDS (62.4%) / 19 TD / 11 INT

42 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 3.5 RUSH YPG Keon Coleman WR 58 REC / 798 YDS / 7 TD / 66.5 YPG Jalen Berger RB 683 YDS / 6 TD / 56.9 YPG / 4.6 YPC

19 REC / 128 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.7 REC YPG Jayden Reed WR 55 REC / 636 YDS / 5 TD / 53.0 YPG Cal Haladay LB 113 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Kendell Brooks DB 96 TKL / 3.0 TFL Jacoby Windmon LB 48 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT Ben VanSumeren LB 80 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK

Spartans' Strength of Schedule

The Spartans will face the 14th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (81).

Michigan State is facing the fifth-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).

Michigan State will play seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features four teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Michigan State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Central Michigan September 1 - - 2 Richmond September 9 - - 3 Washington September 16 - - 4 Maryland September 23 - - 5 @ Iowa September 30 - - 7 @ Rutgers October 14 - - 8 Michigan October 21 - - 9 @ Minnesota October 28 - - 10 Nebraska November 4 - - 11 @ Ohio State November 11 - - 12 @ Indiana November 18 - - 13 Penn State November 24 - -

