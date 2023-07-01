Michigan State 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
A strong season is unlikely for the Michigan State Spartans in 2023, given their win total over/under of 5.5.
Michigan State Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|5.5
|+135
|-155
|42.6%
Spartans' 2022 Performance
- Michigan State compiled 353.0 yards per game on offense last season (97th in FBS), and it ranked 101st on the other side of the ball with 416.5 yards allowed per game.
- Michigan State totaled 240.0 passing yards per game on offense last season (58th in FBS), and it ranked 87th defensively with 237.9 passing yards allowed per game.
- Sparty was 4-3 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
- The Spartans won twice as underdogs (2-6) and went 3-1 as favorites.
Michigan State's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Payton Thorne
|QB
|2,679 YDS (62.4%) / 19 TD / 11 INT
42 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 3.5 RUSH YPG
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|58 REC / 798 YDS / 7 TD / 66.5 YPG
|Jalen Berger
|RB
|683 YDS / 6 TD / 56.9 YPG / 4.6 YPC
19 REC / 128 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 10.7 REC YPG
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|55 REC / 636 YDS / 5 TD / 53.0 YPG
|Cal Haladay
|LB
|113 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK
|Kendell Brooks
|DB
|96 TKL / 3.0 TFL
|Jacoby Windmon
|LB
|48 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Ben VanSumeren
|LB
|80 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Spartans' Strength of Schedule
- The Spartans will face the 14th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (81).
- Michigan State is facing the fifth-hardest conference schedule this season (based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last year).
- Michigan State will play seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features four teams that put up nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last season.
Michigan State 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Central Michigan
|September 1
|-
|-
|2
|Richmond
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Washington
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Maryland
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Iowa
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|@ Rutgers
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Michigan
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Minnesota
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Nebraska
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Ohio State
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Indiana
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Penn State
|November 24
|-
|-
