Oddsmakers have set plenty of futures betting markets before the 2023 NFL season. So whether you're a diehard fan of your local team or just have a hunch about one of the 32 NFL franchises, there's bound to be a futures bet for you.

When it comes to projected wins for the 2023 NFL season, bookmakers have a high opinion of the Philadelphia Eagles (with their 11.5 win over/under). Keep reading to find out every team's projected total and betting odds.

2023 NFL Over/Under Win Totals

Here's the latest win total over/unders for all 32 NFL teams—plus the payouts if you fancy the over or the under:

Wins Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout
Bengals 11.5 +110 -130
Eagles 11.5 -110 -110
Chiefs 11.5 -140 +120
49ers 10.5 -120 +100
Bills 10.5 -140 +120
Ravens 9.5 -150 +120
Browns 9.5 +130 -150
Cowboys 9.5 -155 +135
Lions 9.5 -105 -115
Jaguars 9.5 -135 +115
Chargers 9.5 -110 -110
Dolphins 9.5 +100 -120
Saints 9.5 +105 -125
Jets 9.5 -130 +110
Steelers 8.5 -130 +110
Seahawks 8.5 -130 +110
Vikings 8.5 -130 +110
Broncos 8.5 -110 -110
Falcons 8.5 +115 -135
Giants 7.5 +100 -120
Packers 7.5 -105 -115
Raiders 7.5 +130 -150
Titans 7.5 +110 -130
Patriots 7.5 +105 -125
Panthers 7.5 -135 +115
Bears 7.5 -130 +110
Commanders 6.5 -120 +100
Texans 6.5 +110 -130
Colts 6.5 -135 +115
Rams 6.5 -110 -110
Buccaneers 6.5 +110 -130
Cardinals 4.5 -130 +110

2023 NFL Projected Win Totals, Power Rankings, & Strength of Schedules

Take a peek below at the projected win total for every team—according to our computer-generated predictions—as well as each team's power ranking and projected strength of schedule:

Team Projected Wins Power Ranking Projected Schedule Strength Rank*
Rams 3 26 1
Giants 8 15 2
Eagles 15 2 3
Dolphins 8 10 4
Cardinals 0 29 5
Seahawks 9 19 6
Bengals 15 3 6
Bills 14 1 6
Patriots 8 11 9
Vikings 11 13 10
Cowboys 14 4 11
Commanders 7 14 12
Jets 8 16 12
Chargers 6 18 12
Buccaneers 7 22 15
Ravens 12 7 16
49ers 16 5 17
Raiders 3 27 17
Broncos 3 28 19
Bears 1 31 19
Steelers 11 12 21
Jaguars 12 9 21
Chiefs 17 6 23
Lions 13 8 24
Browns 9 21 25
Panthers 7 23 26
Colts 1 30 27
Packers 10 17 27
Titans 6 25 29
Texans 2 32 30
Falcons 7 24 31
Saints 9 20 31

*Ranked from hardest (1st) to easiest (32nd) in projected wins by opponents. Projections and rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.

