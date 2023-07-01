Nicolas Echavarria will be among those playing the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2.

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Echavarria has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Echavarria has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Echavarria has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 26 -10 275 1 5 1 1 $951,627

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 90 yards longer than the average course Echavarria has played in the past year (7,280 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was below average, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

Echavarria was better than just 29% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Echavarria shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Echavarria recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Echavarria's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that last outing, Echavarria's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Echavarria finished the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Echavarria finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

