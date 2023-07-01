Peter Kuest heads into the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, with action from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Kuest at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Peter Kuest Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Kuest has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Kuest has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Kuest has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Kuest has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 36 -9 277 0 2 0 0 $184,035

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,370 yards, 346 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -11 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Kuest will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,373 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest was in the 35th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.08 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 44th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, Kuest was better than 66% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Kuest recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, worse than the field average of 1.2.

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Kuest recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.2).

Kuest's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

In that last tournament, Kuest's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.5).

Kuest finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kuest finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

