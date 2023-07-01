Robby Shelton is set for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club (par-72) in Detroit, Michigan from June 29 - July 2. The purse is $8,800,000.00.

Robby Shelton Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Shelton has finished better than par on seven occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Shelton has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, Shelton's average finish has been 36th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Shelton has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -7 278 0 14 0 2 $1.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Shelton failed to make the cut in his last two trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

Shelton will take to the 7,370-yard course this week at Detroit Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,263 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Shelton's Last Time Out

Shelton finished in the fifth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Shelton shot better than just 12% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Shelton carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Shelton had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Shelton's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that most recent tournament, Shelton's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Shelton ended the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Shelton underperformed compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards
Shelton Odds to Win: +25000

