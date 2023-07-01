The field for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club includes Robert Streb. The competition runs from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to bet on Streb at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Robert Streb Insights

Streb has finished better than par eight times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Streb has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five tournaments, Streb finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Streb has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -8 275 0 6 0 0 $317,052

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Streb finished 38th in his only finish at this event in four visits.

Streb has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Streb finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards, 346 yards shorter than the 7,370-yard par 72 for this week's event.

Golfers at Detroit Golf Club have averaged a score of -11 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 113 yards longer than the average course Streb has played in the past year (7,257 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.04 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 23rd percentile among all competitors.

Streb was better than 91% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Streb carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Streb had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Streb's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last outing, Streb had a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Streb finished the Travelers Championship carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Streb finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

