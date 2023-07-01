The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club from June 29 - July 2 will feature Russell Knox in the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 7,370-yard course, with a purse of $8,800,000.00 on offer.

Russell Knox Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Knox has shot under par seven times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Knox has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Knox has had an average finish of 61st.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Knox has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 44 -4 279 0 16 0 0 $581,786

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Knox has had an average finish of 39th with a personal best of 37th at this tournament.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

The most recent time Knox played this event was in 2022, and he finished 37th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,024 yards in the past year, while Detroit Golf Club is set for a longer 7,370 yards.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -11.

The average course Knox has played in the past year has been 145 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Knox's Last Time Out

Knox was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.02 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 30th percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Knox shot better than 68% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Knox fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Knox did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Knox's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that last competition, Knox had a bogey or worse on six of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Knox ended the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Knox finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

